CUET PG 2023 city intimation slip released for June 9-11 exams; Download at cuet.nta.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET PG 2023 city intimation slip download ink activated

CUET PG 2023: The Common University Entrance Test- Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023 exam city intimation slip has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who applied for CUET PG 2023 examination for admission into postgraduate programmes can check their exam city at cuet.nta.nic.in.

The CUET PG city intimation slip has been released for the examination scheduled on June 9, 10 and 11, 2023. Candidates will be able to access and download their CUET PG city intimation slip using their application number and date of birth. As per the official statement, about 1.86 lakh candidates are slated to appear in the second phase of CUET PG 2023.

The city intimation slip displays the date, the shift of the examination, and subjects/test papers chosen by the candidates while filling the CUET PG application form along with the examination city.

ALSO READ | CUET UG 2023 Admit Card, City Intimation Slip OUT for June 9-11 exams; Direct link

CUET PG 2023: How to download exam city slip?

Aspirants can follow the steps provided here to download the CUET PG city intimation slip.

Visit the official website of cuet.nta.nic.in Click on the 'CUET PG 2023 exam city intimation slip' link on the homepage Login using your application number, date of birth, security pin and click on submit button The CUET PG 2023 test city intimation slip will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

CUET PG 2023 City Intimation Slip Direct Download Link