CUET PG 2023 admit card released for June 9, 10, 11 on cuet.nta.nic.in, Here's download steps

CUET PG 2023 download link: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for Common University Entrance Test - Post Graduate for about 1.68 lakh candidates whose exam is scheduled to be held on 09, 10, and 11 June 2023. Candidates who are scheduled for CUET PG 2023 on 09, 10, and 11 June 2023 can download their admit cards from the official website of CUET -cuet.nta.nic.in.

The testing agency has already released the City Intimation Slip and Admit Cards for the candidates scheduled to appear on 05, 06, 07, and 08 June, 2023. Candidates whose exams are scheduled for 09, 10, and 11 June 2023 can download their admit cards using their Application No. and Date of Birth on the official website of CUET - cuet.nta.nic .in. The easy steps to download their admit cards are given below.

CUET PG 2023 admit card: How to download?

Visit the official website of CUET - cuet.nta.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'CUET PG 2023 admit card' It will take you to the login page where you need to put your application number, date of birth, security pin and click on the submit button CUET PG 2023 admit card will appear on the screen Download CUET PG 2023 admit card and save it for future reference

CUET PG 2023 admit card direct download link

Candidates have been urged to study and follow any subject-specific instructions and other instructions found in the question paper. Those who have yet not received their admit cards for the above dates

will get the same in subsequent phases. Candidates check their exam schedule dates on the official website.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading CUET PG 2023 admit card, can write an email at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in or may contact 011- 40759000 / 011 – 69227700.