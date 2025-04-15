NEET MDS admit card 2025 to be out today, how to download

NEET MDS admit card 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2025 admit cards today, April 15. Candidates who appeared for the NEET MDS 2025 exam can download their call letters using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The link to the NEE MDS 2025 admit cards can be accessed at natboard.edu.in.
National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on April 19, 2025 in a computer-based test format. Once the admit cards are out, the candidates can download their call letters by following the simple steps given below.
How to download NEET MDS 2025 admit card?
1. Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.
2. Find the link for the 'NEET MDS Admit Card 2025.'
3. Click the link to be redirected to the login page, where you will need to enter your credentials.
4. The NEET MDS admit card 2025 will then appear on the screen.
5. Download and save it for future reference.
Details on NEET MDS 2025 admit cards
- Candidate Name
- Candidate photographs (passport-size and live capture during registration)
- Roll Number
- Application ID
- Date of Birth
- Category
- Exam centre name, address and code
- Date and timing of exam
- Exam day instructions
List of IDs allowed inside the exam hall
- PAN Card
- Voters' ID card
- Driving License
- Passport
- Aadhaar card
NEET MDS Exam Pattern
The NEET MDS exam is divided into two parts with timed sections. According to the revised format:
- Part A will consist of 100 questions to be answered in 75 minutes.
- Part B will contain 140 questions with a time limit of 105 minutes.
- Notably, candidates will not be allowed to revisit or modify their responses once a section has ended.