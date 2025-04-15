NEET MDS admit card 2025 to be out today, how to download NEET MDS admit card 2025 will be released today, April 15, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the NEET MDS 2025 exam can download their call letters using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Check latest updates.

New Delhi:

NEET MDS admit card 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2025 admit cards today, April 15. Candidates who appeared for the NEET MDS 2025 exam can download their call letters using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The link to the NEE MDS 2025 admit cards can be accessed at natboard.edu.in.

National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on April 19, 2025 in a computer-based test format. Once the admit cards are out, the candidates can download their call letters by following the simple steps given below.

How to download NEET MDS 2025 admit card?

1. Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

2. Find the link for the 'NEET MDS Admit Card 2025.'

3. Click the link to be redirected to the login page, where you will need to enter your credentials.

4. The NEET MDS admit card 2025 will then appear on the screen.

5. Download and save it for future reference.

Details on NEET MDS 2025 admit cards

Candidate Name

Candidate photographs (passport-size and live capture during registration)

Roll Number

Application ID

Date of Birth

Category

Exam centre name, address and code

Date and timing of exam

Exam day instructions

List of IDs allowed inside the exam hall

PAN Card

Voters' ID card

Driving License

Passport

Aadhaar card

NEET MDS Exam Pattern

The NEET MDS exam is divided into two parts with timed sections. According to the revised format: