NEET MDS admit card 2025 to be released on this date, check key details NEET MDS admit card 2025 has been released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their hall tickets using their credentials on the login page available on the official website, natboard.edu.in. Check latest updates here.

NEET MDS Admit Card 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the timeline for the release of the NEET MDS admit card. According to the official notice from NBEMS, the admit cards will be available for download on April 15. Candidates who have registered for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) can access their hall tickets using their credentials on the official website, natboard.edu.in.

The NEET MDS exam is scheduled to take place on April 19 in a computer-based test format. Results will be announced on May 19. Once the admit cards are released, candidates can download the NEET MDS admit card 2025 by following these easy steps:

How to Download NEET MDS Admit Card 2025?

1. Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

2. Find the link for the 'NEET MDS Admit Card 2025.'

3. Click the link to be redirected to the login page, where you will need to enter your credentials.

4. The NEET MDS admit card 2025 will then appear on the screen.

5. Download and save it for future reference.

NEET MDS Exam 2025: Demo Link Available

Candidates should note that a demo link for the NEET MDS test is also available on the official website. Candidates can access the demo directly by clicking on the provided link.

NEET MDS Exam Pattern

The NEET MDS exam is divided into two parts with timed sections. According to the revised format:

Part A will consist of 100 questions to be answered in 75 minutes.

Part B will contain 140 questions with a time limit of 105 minutes.

Notably, candidates will not be allowed to revisit or modify their responses once a section has ended.

NEET MDS Exam 2025 Demo Link