NATA Phase 3 result OUT on nata.in, here's easy steps to download

NATA Phase 3 result, NATA Phase 3 result direct download link: The Council of Architecture (COA) has released the third phase results for National Aptitude Test in Architecture for admission to first year of 5 year B.Arch. Degree course at architectural institutions throughout the country. Candidates who appeared for the third round admission process can download their results from the official website of NATA - nata.in.

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) exam was conducted at 85 centers in the country and 8 international centers in two sessions - 1st session from 10 am to 1 pm and 2nd session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm on July 9. This year, a total of 14081 candidates registered for the exam out of which 65.29% attendance (9207) was recorded. The results have been uploaded along with the scorecards. Candidates can download NATA Phase 3 results followed by the easy steps below.

NATA Phase 3 result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of NATA - nata.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'NATA Phase 3 result' It will take you to the login page where you need to application number, date of birth, security pin, and sign in NATA Phase 3 result will appear on the screen Download NATA Phase 3 result and save it for future reference

NATA Phase 3 result 2023 direct download link

NATA Phase 3 result 2023: Passing Marks

Candidates must achieve the minimal qualifying score, which is 70 out of 200, in order to pass NATA Phase 3. Candidates can take part in the counseling process in order to be admitted to the participating institutes. Candidates can direct download their results by clicking on the above link and entering their credientials. Read More