NATA 2023 Registration: Last date extended till April 13, Apply Now!

NATA 2023 Registration: The Council of Architecture has extended the online registration date for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2023. All those who have yet not submitted their online applications can do so latest by April 13 at 8 PM at nata.in. Earlier, the last date for online application was April, 10.
The official website reads, 'Last date of registration for the 1st NATA Exam extended up to 13 April 2023 8 p.m'. The council has scheduled the first test on April 21 and the admit cards for the same will be allotted on April 2023. The detailed schedule can be checked below.
NATA 2023 Registration: Important Dates
- Last date for submission of application: April 13
- First test date: April 21
- Second test date: May 28
- Third test date: July 9
NATA 2023 Registration: How to apply?
- Visit the NATA portal -nata.in
- Generate username & password by entering basic details
- Click on 'online application NATA 2023
- It will redirect you to the application form
- Fill up the application form providing all essential details asked in the application form
- Upload documents and pay the application fee
- After final submission of the application form, take a printout of it for future reference
NATA 2023 exam pattern
NATA 2023 aptitude test may comprise questions of Multiple-Choice type (MCQ), Multiple Select types (MSQ), Preferential Choice type (PCQ) and Numerical Answer type (NAQ) and Match the following type (MFQ). The questions will carry 1 mark, 2 marks or 3 marks and 125 questions. The duration of the exam will be 180 minutes and the medium of the test will be English and some questions may be asked in regional languages also.
NATA 2023 eligibility
Candidates who have completed 10 + 2 examination with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics or the 10+ 3 Diploma with Mathematics as a subject of study can appear for NATA 2023. The candidates who are appearing for 10+2 examination with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as subjects of study or 10+3 Diploma with Mathematics in the current year can also apply.
