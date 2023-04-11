NATA 2023 Registration: Last date extended till April 13, Apply Now!

Follow us on Image Source : NATA NATA 2023 last date extended, apply at nta.in before April 13

NATA 2023 Registration: The Council of Architecture has extended the online registration date for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2023. All those who have yet not submitted their online applications can do so latest by April 13 at 8 PM at nata.in. Earlier, the last date for online application was April, 10.

The official website reads, 'Last date of registration for the 1st NATA Exam extended up to 13 April 2023 8 p.m'. The council has scheduled the first test on April 21 and the admit cards for the same will be allotted on April 2023. The detailed schedule can be checked below.

NATA 2023 Registration: Important Dates

Last date for submission of application: April 13

First test date: April 21

Second test date: May 28

Third test date: July 9

NATA 2023 Registration: How to apply?

Visit the NATA portal -nata.in

Generate username & password by entering basic details

Click on 'online application NATA 2023

It will redirect you to the application form

Fill up the application form providing all essential details asked in the application form

Upload documents and pay the application fee

After final submission of the application form, take a printout of it for future reference

NATA 2023 exam pattern

NATA 2023 aptitude test may comprise questions of Multiple-Choice type (MCQ), Multiple Select types (MSQ), Preferential Choice type (PCQ) and Numerical Answer type (NAQ) and Match the following type (MFQ). The questions will carry 1 mark, 2 marks or 3 marks and 125 questions. The duration of the exam will be 180 minutes and the medium of the test will be English and some questions may be asked in regional languages also.

NATA 2023 eligibility

Candidates who have completed 10 + 2 examination with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics or the 10+ 3 Diploma with Mathematics as a subject of study can appear for NATA 2023. The candidates who are appearing for 10+2 examination with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as subjects of study or 10+3 Diploma with Mathematics in the current year can also apply.

