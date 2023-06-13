MHT CET 2023 counselling starts from June 15 for various courses, check complete schedule

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MHT CET 2023 counselling dates announced

MHT CET 2023 counselling dates have been announced by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell today, June 13, 2023. Candidates who have qualified in the MHT CET 2023 exam can appear for the next stage of the admission process from June 15, 2023. The results for MHT CET 2023 were announced on June 12, 2023. Candidates can download scorecards from cetcell.mahacet.org.

As per the MHT CET counselling 2023 official schedule, the online registration for admission to various courses including MBA, MCA, law, BEd, agriculture, and BTech will start from 15 June 2023 onwards for the academic year 2023-24. Candidates can check the scheduled dates for the counselling process below.

MHT CET 2023 counselling dates

MBA, MMS- 15 June 2023 MCA- 15 June 2023 LLB 5-year (Integrated), BEd, BSc, BA (Integrated 4 years), BEd, MEd (Integrated 3 years), Agriculture, BE, BTech, BPharmacy, MPharmacy- 15 June 2023 BHMCT, BPlanning, BEd and ELCT, MEd, BDesign, ME/MTech- 16 June LLB 3-year, MPEd, BPEd, MArch, MHMCT- 18 June Bachelor of Fine Arts, MPlanning, BSc Nursing- 20 June

MHT CET 2023: Selection Procedure

The MHT CET 2023 seat allocation result will be made public by the CET cell based on the selections made by applicants during the MHT CET 2023 counselling registration. Shortlisted candidates must report to the colleges assigned to them when the MHT CET seat allocation 2023 results are released in order to confirm their admission by producing the essential documents and application fees.