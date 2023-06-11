MHT CET Result 2023 PCM, PCB tomorrow; Know where, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MHT CET Result 2023 date tomorrow

MHT CET 2023 Result: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will declare the Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) result 2023 for PCM and PCB groups tomorrow, June 12. Aspirants who took the exam can check their MHT CET result online through the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. Students need to log in with their roll number and date of birth in order to check the CET result 2023.

The Maharashtra State CET Cell has conducted the PCM CET 2023 examinations from May 9 to May 12 and PCB CET exams between May 15 and May 20, 2023. The entrance examination was conducted for candidates seeking admission to the first year of engineering, pharmaceutical and agriculture technology courses.

MHT CET 2023 Result: List of Websites

mahacet.org

mahacet.in

cetcell.mahacet.org

ALSO READ | MHT CET 2023 answer key released for PCM, PCB on cetcell.mahacet.org, raise objections if any

How to Check MHT CET Result 2023

Candidates can check and download their MHT CET PCM, PCB Result 2023 by following the simple steps given here.