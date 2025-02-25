Last date alert: JEE Main 2025 session 2 registration window closes today, apply now JEE Main 2025 session 2 registration window will be closed today, February 25. Candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms can do so before 9 pm. No applications will be entertained after the due date. Check crucial information about the engineering entrance exam here.

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for JEE Main 2025 Session 2 today, February 25. All those who have not yet submitted their application forms can do so before 9 PM. However, the payment window will close at 11.50 pm. No candidate will be entertained after the closure of the application window.

After successfully submitting the application form for JEE Main 2025, candidates will have the opportunity to correct any details in their submitted forms, if required. This correction facility will be available from February 27 to 28. Candidates who have applied for JEE Main Session 1 and wish to appear for JEE Main Session 2 must log in using their Application Number and Password from Session 1. They will then need to pay the applicable examination fee for JEE Main Session 2. During this process, candidates can select the paper, exam medium, and exam city of their choice, along with completing the payment for the next session's exam.

JEE Main 2025 session 2 registration: How to apply?

Visit the official website of JEE main, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Navigate the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 registration link.

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to provide your basic details to register yourself.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

When will JEE Main 2025 session 2 exam be conducted?

NTA has scheduled JEE Main 2025 session 2 exam for April 1 and 8. The candidates will be able to download advance intimation examination city, admit cards, and results from the official website in due course. In case of any difficulty in applying for JEE Main 2025, the candidates can contact at the official helpline numbers: 011-40759000/011-69227700 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in. For more details, visit the official website.