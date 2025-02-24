JEE Main 2025 session 2 application correction window opens on February 27 - what can be edited The application correction window for JEE Main 2025 session 2 will open on February 27, 2025. Candidates seeking admission to various engineering programs will have the opportunity to modify their submitted application forms until February 28, 2025, at 11:50 PM.

JEE Main 2025 session 2 application correction: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the application correction facility for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2025 on February 27, 2025. Candidates seeking admission to various engineering programs will have the opportunity to modify their details in the online application form for JEE Main 2025. This facility will be available until February 28, 2025, at 11:50 PM.

The official notice reads, ''The National Testing Agency has received numerous representations from candidates requesting an opportunity to edit or modify their particulars in the online application form for the Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main) - 2025''.

"In view of the above and in the interest of students, it has been decided to provide an opportunity for candidates to modify their particulars in the online application form of JEE (Main) - 2025", it added.

No extra chance to be provided

Candidates are advised to make corrections to their details carefully, as they will have only one opportunity to change their information in the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 application. If any extra fees apply, candidates will need to make payment through Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI. This facility is available to all candidates who have applied for JEE Main 2025 Session 2, including those who registered for both Session 1 and Session 2.

What can be edited?

Candidates can change their name, father's name or mother's name. They could also change their paper, medium of exam, and preferences of exam cities. They won't be allowed to change their mobile number, email address, address, emergency contact details, or photograph. For more details, visit the official website of NTA.

