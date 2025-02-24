JEE main paper 2 result out, Sunidhi Singh and Patne Neel Sandesh secures top position - check toppers list The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results of the JEE main paper 2 for the B.Arch. and B.Planning courses. Candidates who appeared in the JEE main paper 2 can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth, and other details on the login page. Check details here.

JEE main paper 2 results have been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who appeared for the B.Arch. and B.Planning exams can download their results from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. According to the results, two candidates have secured 100 percentile one each in BArch and BPlan. In the B.Arch, Patne Neel Sandesh from Maharashtra secured the top position with a perfect 100. For the BPlan Paper, Sunidhi Singh from Madhya Pradesh achieved the highest score of 100. JEE Mains Session-1 Paper 2 (B.Arch. and B. Planning) exam results are available on the official website. Candidates can download JEE main paper 2 results by following the below-mentioned steps given below.

How to download JEE main paper 2 results?

Visit the official website of NTA, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Navigate the link to the 'JEE main paper 2 result'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your roll number, date of birth and other details on the login.

JEE main paper 2 result will appear on the screen.

Download and save JEE main paper 2 result for future reference.

JEE Mains Session-1 Paper 2 (B.Arch. and B. Planning) exam was conducted on 30 January in 391 centres in 289 cities including 12 cities outside India. According to the official data, a total of 44, 144 candidates appeared for the exam, out of 63,481 registered candidates for the B.Arch course exam. For B. Planning, out of 28,335 candidates, 18,596 candidates appeared for the exam. Two candidates in each course have secured a perfect 100. The category-wise list of the JEE main paper 2 result toppers is given below.

JEE main paper 2 result: Category Wise Topper List

JEE Main 2025 BArch Toppers

Name of Candidate State Marks Patne Neel Sandesh Maharashtra 100.0000000 Aarav Garg Uttar Pradesh 99.9932041 Tanishqa Yadav Chandigarh 99.9909387 Sunidhi Singh Madhya Pradesh 99.9886734 Raksha Dinesh Hegde Karnataka 99.9864081 Eshaan Sivakumar Haryana 99.9841428 G Aaditi Tamil Nadu 99.9841428 Saket Vempalli Telangana 99.9796122 Swati Singhal Delhi (NCT) 99.9750816 Aanshi Mistry Gujarat 99.9728162

JEE Main 2025 BPlanning Toppers