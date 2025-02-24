JEE main paper 2 result out, Sunidhi Singh and Patne Neel Sandesh secures top position - check toppers list

JEE main paper 2 results have been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who appeared for the B.Arch. and B.Planning exams can download their results from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. According to the results, two candidates have secured 100 percentile one each in BArch and BPlan. In the B.Arch, Patne Neel Sandesh from Maharashtra secured the top position with a perfect 100. For the BPlan Paper, Sunidhi Singh from Madhya Pradesh achieved the highest score of 100. JEE Mains Session-1 Paper 2 (B.Arch. and B. Planning) exam results are available on the official website. Candidates can download JEE main paper 2 results by following the below-mentioned steps given below.
How to download JEE main paper 2 results?
- Visit the official website of NTA, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
- Navigate the link to the 'JEE main paper 2 result'
- It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your roll number, date of birth and other details on the login.
- JEE main paper 2 result will appear on the screen.
- Download and save JEE main paper 2 result for future reference.
JEE Mains Session-1 Paper 2 (B.Arch. and B. Planning) exam was conducted on 30 January in 391 centres in 289 cities including 12 cities outside India. According to the official data, a total of 44, 144 candidates appeared for the exam, out of 63,481 registered candidates for the B.Arch course exam. For B. Planning, out of 28,335 candidates, 18,596 candidates appeared for the exam. Two candidates in each course have secured a perfect 100. The category-wise list of the JEE main paper 2 result toppers is given below.
JEE main paper 2 result: Category Wise Topper List
JEE Main 2025 BArch Toppers
|Name of Candidate
|State
|Marks
|Patne Neel Sandesh
|Maharashtra
|100.0000000
|
Aarav Garg
|Uttar Pradesh
|99.9932041
|Tanishqa Yadav
|Chandigarh
|99.9909387
|Sunidhi Singh
|Madhya Pradesh
|99.9886734
|Raksha Dinesh Hegde
|Karnataka
|99.9864081
|Eshaan Sivakumar
|Haryana
|99.9841428
|G Aaditi
|Tamil Nadu
|99.9841428
|Saket Vempalli
|Telangana
|99.9796122
|Swati Singhal
|Delhi (NCT)
|99.9750816
|Aanshi Mistry
|Gujarat
|99.9728162
JEE Main 2025 BPlanning Toppers
|Topper Name
|State
|Marks
|Sunidhi Singh
|Madhya Pradesh
|100.0000000
|Dhuruv Rahul Pathak
|Karnataka
|99.9946225
|Kala Sai Srujana
|Andhra Pradesh
|99.9892450
|Anish Deb
|Assam
|99.9784900
|Pritish Nandy
|West Bengal
|99.9731125
|Varad Vinayak Antarkar
|Maharashtra
|99.9408475
|Aaditya Nayak
|Odisha
|99.9139600
|Pratyush Raj
|Bihar
|99.8924500
|Swasti Singhal
|DELHI (NCT)
|99.8924500
|Jyotiraditya Chaudhary
|Rajasthan
|99.8924500