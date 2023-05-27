KCET Answer Key 2023 released; Raise objection till May 30

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV KCET 2023 Answer Key released

KCET 2023 Answer Key: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET), or UGCET Answer Key 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam can download the KCET answer key from the official website— kea.kar.nic.in. KEA has released the KCET preliminary answer key for Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics subjects.

Aspirants can raise objections against the tentative answer key till 11 am of May 30, 2023. While raising the objections, candidates will have to upload the correct subject, version code and question number along with an appropriate representation in support of their challenge. The examination authority will not consider any challenges received without justification.

KEA conducted the KCET 2023 examination for admission to engineering, farm science, veterinary, BSc (nursing) and other professional courses between May 20 and 22. As per the reports, nearly 2.6 lakh students registered for the Karnataka UGCET examination which was conducted in 592 exam centres across the state.

KCET 2023 Answer Key: How to Download?

Candidates can download the KCET 2023 Answer Key by following the simple steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for KCET 2023 Answer Key.

Step 3: Now select the desired subject answer key PDF link.

Step 4: The KCET Answer Key 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and match your responses to evaluate marks.

