Asian Games: India strikes gold in mixed team trap shooting as Neeru Dhanda, Kynan Chenai set new record

India added another gold medal to its Asian Games tally with a strong performance in the mixed team trap shooting final. Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai combined brilliantly to finish at the top of the standings, securing the gold medal with 34 points. The Indian pair produced a winning performance in the final to finish ahead of Qatar, who claimed the silver medal with 32 points. China took the bronze after ending the contest with 23 points, while Iran finished fourth with 12 points. As of September 30, India is placed eighth on the medal table with 56 medals, including nine gold, 21 silver and 26 bronze.

Mixed team trap final standings:

Gold: India - 34 points

India - 34 points Silver: Qatar - 32 points

Qatar - 32 points Bronze: China - 23 points

China - 23 points Fourth: Iran - 12 points

India edges Qatar to seal mixed team trap gold

The Indian duo maintained their composure in the decisive final and finished with 34 points, two points clear of Qatar. The victory belonged to Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai, whose combined effort powered India to the top of the podium. Their performance also saw them set a new record in the event, adding another significant achievement to India's shooting campaign at the Asian Games. The shooting contingent has now contributed 15 medals to India's overall tally. Indian shooters have won three gold medals, eight silver medals and four bronze medals at the Games.

Neeru Dhanda completes a golden run

The latest gold adds another chapter to what has already been a remarkable Asian Games campaign for Neeru Dhanda. Just a day earlier, she had created history by winning the women's individual trap gold medal. Neeru held her nerve in rainy conditions to top the eight-shooter final with 26 points, according to ESPN. China's Sun Yunong and Kuwait's Hajar Abdulmalik both finished on 21 points, while Qatar's Ray Bassil ended fourth with 16 points.

Her individual gold was a landmark achievement for Indian shooting as Neeru became the first Indian woman to win an individual Asian Games gold medal in trap shooting. She had already made an impression during qualification on her Asian Games debut by setting an Asian record. Neeru missed only two shots out of 30 to finish the qualification round with 28 points.

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