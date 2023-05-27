AP ICET 2023 Answer Key, Response Sheet OUT; Link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AP ICET answer key, response sheet and master question paper released

AP ICET Answer Key 2023: Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapur has released the answer key for Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2023 today. Aspirants who took the entrance exam can download AP ICET answer key through the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The AP ICET answer key PDF has been released for both the first and the second shifts.

Along with the AP ICET key, the university has also released the candidates’ individual response sheet and question papers. To download the individual response sheet, candidates will have to log in with their registration number and ICET hall ticket number. The AP ICET 2023 examination was held on May 24 in two shifts. The first shift was conducted from 9 AM to 12 Noon and the second shift was held from 3 PM to 5:30 PM.

Sri Krishnadevaraya University conducted the AP ICET 2023 examination for candidates seeking admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) in University constituent and affiliated colleges for the academic year 2023-24. While the aspirants from unreserved categories will have to secure minimum of 50 percent marks in aggregate, the reserved categories candidates will have to secure at least 45 percent marks to become eligible to take admission through APICET.

How to Download AP ICET Answer Key 2023?

Aspirants can download the AP ICET 2023 Answer Key by following the steps provided here.

Visit the official website of AP ICET – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the link “Download answer key”. Next, select the desired shift's answer key PDF link AP ICET answer key will be displayed on your screen. Download the answer key and match it with your responses to calculate estimated marks.

Direct Link: AP ICET Answer Key 2023