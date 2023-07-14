JEECUP 2023: UP JEE Polytechnic registration ends at jeecup.admissions.nic.in today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEECUP 2023 registration for fresh candidates closes today

JEECUP 2023 Application Form: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will close the registrations for UP JEE Polytechnic 2023 today, July 14. Candidates seeking admission in diploma in various engineering and pharmacy courses can fill the JEECUP application form 2023 online through the official website-- jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Earlier the application process for UP JEE (P) was conducted between March 6 and June 20, 2023. The correction process was conducted from June 21 to June 27. The Council has reopened the application window for fresh candidates seeking admission in various engineering and pharmacy courses.

The application fee for candidates belonging to general and OBC categories is Rs 300, whereas, the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates will have to pay Rs 200. The JEECUP examination is scheduled to be held on July 26, 27, 28, 30, 31 and August 1, 2023.

JEECUP 2023: Steps to apply online

Candidates can follow the step-by guide given here to fill the UP JEE (Polytechnic) Application Form 2023.

Step 1: Visit official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the 'UP JEE registration' link on the homepage.

Step 3: Read instructions carefully before filling in the online application form.

Step 4: Submit details, upload documents and pay the application fee.

Step 5: Finally, submit the JEECUP 2023 application form and download confirmation page for further reference.

Direct Link: JEECUP 2023 Application Form