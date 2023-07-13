JEECUP 2023: Registration for new candidates begins at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEECUP 2023 registration for fresh candidates started

JEECUP 2023 Registration: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has reopened the application window for new candidates seeking admission in diploma in various engineering and pharmacy courses. Candidates willing to apply for the UPJEE(P) examination can fill in the application form between July 13 and July 14, 2023. The JEECUP 2023 application form is hosted on the official website-- jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Candidates can fill a maximum of three groups in the application form, one in group- A, one in Group- E1 or E2 and one in rest other groups- B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K1, K2, K3, K4, K5, K6, K7 and K8. Candidates from general and OBC categories will have to pay Rs 300 as a registration fee, while Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates will have to pay Rs 200.

The Council has scheduled to conduct the UP JEE 2023 examination from July 26 to August 1, 2023, at various exam centres. The examination will be held online in computer based test (CBT) format.

The JEECUP 2023 question paper will comprise of 100 multi choice questions (MCQs). The duration of the exam will be for 2 hours and 30 minutes (150 minutes). Candidates will be awarded four marks (+4) for each correct answer, whereas one mark (-1) will be deducted for each incorrect response. Aspirants will have to report two hours before the commencement of the exam.

JEECUP 2023: Steps to fill online application

Applicants can follow the step-by guide given here to fill the UP JEE (Polytechnic) Application Form 2023.

Visit the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Select the desired UP JEE registration link on the homepage.

Complete basic registration and fill in the application form.

Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee.

Finally, submit the application form and download the confirmation page for further reference.

Direct link to fill JEECUP 2023 application form