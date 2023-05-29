JEE Mains 2023: Supreme Court expels plea against 75% marks in Class 12 for IIT admissions

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEE Mains 2023 eligibility criteria for IIT Admissions

JEE Mains 2023: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition challenging the eligibility criteria of 75 percent marks in the higher secondary examination (Class 12) for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). A vacation bench of Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice KV Vishwanathan said that this condition existed earlier as well and the court was not inclined to interfere in the matter. The top court said that these are matters related to education and it will have to refer the issue to experts.

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea filed by Chandan Kumar and others against the eligibility criteria of 75 percent marks in Class 12 board exam for admission to IITs. The counsel appearing for the petitioners argued that the students were given relaxation during the COVID-19 pandemic and the same students now have more chances to clear the exam for admission to prestigious engineering institutes.



"The student has scored more than 98 percent marks in the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main), said the advocate. He is a brilliant student. Please allow them." Counsel submitted that the applicant has secured 92 percent marks in JEE Mains and is eligible to appear in JEE Advanced. However, he will not get admission even if he clears the JEE Advanced 2023 because his board exam score is less than 75 percentile.

ALSO READ | JEE Advanced 2023 admit card (OUT): Here's direct download link

As per the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced brochure released this year, candidates need to score at least 75 per cent marks in class 12th board exams.