JEE 2024 main exam dates to be out soon at nta.ac.in, check details

JEE 2024 main exam dates, JEE 2024 main exam application form: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release exam dates for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE). It is expected that the exam will be conducted in the month of January/February. However, there is no update regarding the commencement of the exam. Once the exam calendar is released, the candidates will be able to check the JEE Main 2024 session 1 exam calendar at nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Usually, the testing agency conducts the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) twice a year for admissions in various undergraduate engineering courses - First session in January and Second Session in April.

JEE 2024 main exam: Application form release date

It is expected that the JEE main 2024 application form will be released in the month of December 2023, as per media reports. There will be two papers - Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.), Paper 2A (B. Arch), and Paper 2B (B. Planning). The candidates would have the choice of selecting their choice of medium of question papers which would be set in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. To participate in the JEE main exam, the candidates must have qualified for class 12th with PCM. Once the application form is released, the candidates will be able to register themselves at the official website of NTA.

Those who will be selected in the top 2,50,000 main exam qualifiers will be eligible to appear for the JEE advanced main.

The testing agency will release the other national entrance exam dates also along with JEE Main session 1 including National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Common University Entrance Test (CUET), Joint Entrance Exam (JEE), and others. Once the exam calendar is released, the students can download the NTA exam calendar from the official website of nta.ac.in.