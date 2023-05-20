HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 Term 2 Declared; Download marksheet at hpbose.org

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 term 2 declared

HPBOSE Class 12 Term 2 Result 2023: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the HPBOSE Class 12th Term 2 Result 2023 today, May 20. Students who appeared for the Class 12 Term 2 examinations can check and download their HPBOSE Class 12 results 2023 from the official website at hpbose.org.

Students will have to key in their roll number to check the HP Board Class 12 term 2 result 2023. The board has recorded an overall pass percentage of 79.74 percent this year. The HP Class 12th second term exams were held from March 10 to March 31, 2023. Around 1,03,928 candidates have appeared in the HPBOSE 12th examination.

HPBOSE Class 12th Term 2 Result 2023: How to Check?

Students can follow these steps to check and download the HPBOSE Class 12th Term 2 Result 2023.

Go to the official website at hpbose.org. On the homepage, check the HPBOSE Class 12th Term 2 Result 2023 section. Key in your credentials and click on the submit tab. The HPBOSE 12th result 2023 term 2 will be displayed on the screen. Check and download HPBOSE 12th result 2023 term 2. Take a printout of your result for the future.

Direct Link: HPBOSE 12th Term 2 Result 2023

HPBOSE 12th Term 2 Result 2023: Alternative Websites

Candidates can also check the HPBOSE 12th Term 2 Result 2023 from the following alternative websites.

hpbose.org

results.gov.in

ALSO READ | HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 term 2 today at hpbose.org

HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 Term 2 Via SMS

Students can check their HPBOSE 12th result 2023 term 2 via SMS. To get the marks statement on mobile phones, students will have to type a text message in the following format.

HP12 Roll_Number and send it to 5676750.