HP TET 2023 result out for June Session on hpbose.org, check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : HPBOSE HP BOSE HPTET June 2023 session result announced on hpbose.org.

HP TET 2023 result, HP TET 2023 result direct download link: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, HPBOSE has declared the results of Teachers Eligibility June 2023. All those who appeared for Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test can download their scorecards from the official website of HPBOSE, hpbose.org.

The board had conducted the written exam on June 18, 25, 29 and July 2. A total of 37,483 candidates applied for the exam out of which 34,708 candidates appeared for the exam. According to the results, a total of 3,976 candidates have qualified the exam. Candidates can download HP TET 2023 results followed by the easy steps given below.

ALSO READ | AP EAPCET counselling 2023: First round seat allotment list out at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, link here

HPBOSE HPTET 2023 result: How to donwload?

Visit the official website of HPBOSE, hpbose.org Click on the notification link that reads, 'HPBOSE HP TET 2023 result' It will take you to the new window Now, login using your credientials andd click on the submit HP TET 2023 result will appear on the screen Download and save HP TET 2023 result for future reference

HP TET 2023 June session result direct download link

ALSO READ | GATE 2024 registration begins tomorrow, check important dates, how to apply, and more

About the exam:

The Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HPTET), administered by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE), is used to assess the qualifications of applicants for positions as primary and upper primary school teachers.