Delhi University releases revised schedule for regular, SOL and non collegiate women colleges

Delhi University revised schedule: The University of Delhi has released the revised exam dates for the exams that were cancelled because of the flood-like situation in Delhi. The University has released a notice in this regard for second-year examinations for regular, the School of Open Learning, and the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board students.

According to the official schedule, the theory exam will be conducted on July 26, August 1, and 2, 2023 which were earlier scheduled to be held on July 17, 18, and 19. The practical exams are scheduled to be held on August 3, 4, and 5 which were earlier scheduled to be held on July 14, 15, and 16.

Notably, the national capital and its environs have recently been hit hard by the monsoon's wrath and heavy rain. The constant rains increased the Yamuna River's water level, which led to flooding in various areas of the city and disrupted commutes for its residents as well as the loss of life and property.

Considering the monsoon chaos, the central government closed all schools, colleges, and institutes in the national capital. Delhi University had to cancel the exams that were scheduled to be held in mid-July.

Apart from this, the university has also revised the admission schedule. The admission process will be done through Common Seat Allocation System which will be based on the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) results. According to the revised schedule, the first allocation list will be released on August 1 on its website. Registration for the same already has been started on the official website. Students can submit their applications before the closure of the application window scheduled on July 24, 2023.