Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Education
  3. Higher Studies
  4. Delhi University PG admission 2025: Round 1 cut off marks out for various programmes, details inside

Delhi University PG admission 2025: Round 1 cut off marks out for various programmes, details inside

DU PG admission 2025 round 1 cut-off marks have been released. Candidates who have received a seat in the first round of the CSAS PG admission can accept their seats by June 20. Check subject-wise DU PG 2025 admission cut off marks here.

DU PG admission round 1 cut off marks out
DU PG admission round 1 cut off marks out Image Source : File
Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The University of Delhi (DU) has released the first cut-off marks for admission to the Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com), Master of Laws (LLM), Master of Science (MSc) and other postgraduate (PG) programmes. Candidates who have received a seat in the first round of the CSAS PG admission can accept their seats by June 20. Among courses, the highest cut-off score for Master of Arts (English) is recorded at 261 at St. Stephen's College for the unreserved category 1. Other colleges, like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College and Hans Raj College, record scores of 253, 246 and 238, respectively. The lowest cut-off for MA English is 172 under NCWEB. 

DU PG 2025 Commerce Admission: Cut Off marks

Apart from this, Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) has the highest cut-off marks for M.Com at 203. Other colleges like the Department of Commerce and Hindu College have the cut-off marks at 179. Zakhir Hussain College has the lowest cut-off at 155.

DU PG 2025 Science Admission: Cut Off marks

For science courses, the highest cut-off for M.Sc is recorded at 199 at the Department of Botany. Other than this college, Kirori Mal College has the cut-off score of 182, Hindu at 190. In technical programmes, the cut-off for Microwave Electronics stands at 34.

According to the official schedule, the colleges will verify the applications by June 21. Candidates have been advised to remit their application fees by June 22. In the first phase, a total of 11,314 seats have been allotted; of these, 7,586 candidates have accepted the seats. Round 1 seat allotment results were announced on June 17. 

The second round of CSAS (PG) seat allocation will be released on June 24, 2025. Those who will receive a seat during this round will have to accept their seats between June 24 and June 27, 4:59 pm. Then,  the concerned department, college will verify and approve the online applications by June 28. The deadline for candidates to make the online payment of fees is June 29. For more details, visit the official website of DU.

 

ALSO READ

IIT Delhi tops India in QS world rankings 2026, climbs to 123rd worldwide - Details inside

Top 10 dental colleges in India as per NIRF rankings - check complete list

Top 10 Pharmacy Colleges in India as per NIRF rankings: Which is the No. 1 Institute?

Top 10 DU colleges as per NIRF rankings 2025 – Full list here

Top 10 Global Universities 2025: Where do Indian institutes stand?- Check full list inside
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Higher Studies Section
Du Delhi University Delhi University Admission Delhi University Colleges Education Education News Higher Studies
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\