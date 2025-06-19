Delhi University PG admission 2025: Round 1 cut off marks out for various programmes, details inside DU PG admission 2025 round 1 cut-off marks have been released. Candidates who have received a seat in the first round of the CSAS PG admission can accept their seats by June 20. Check subject-wise DU PG 2025 admission cut off marks here.

New Delhi:

The University of Delhi (DU) has released the first cut-off marks for admission to the Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com), Master of Laws (LLM), Master of Science (MSc) and other postgraduate (PG) programmes. Candidates who have received a seat in the first round of the CSAS PG admission can accept their seats by June 20. Among courses, the highest cut-off score for Master of Arts (English) is recorded at 261 at St. Stephen's College for the unreserved category 1. Other colleges, like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College and Hans Raj College, record scores of 253, 246 and 238, respectively. The lowest cut-off for MA English is 172 under NCWEB.

DU PG 2025 Commerce Admission: Cut Off marks

Apart from this, Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) has the highest cut-off marks for M.Com at 203. Other colleges like the Department of Commerce and Hindu College have the cut-off marks at 179. Zakhir Hussain College has the lowest cut-off at 155.

DU PG 2025 Science Admission: Cut Off marks

For science courses, the highest cut-off for M.Sc is recorded at 199 at the Department of Botany. Other than this college, Kirori Mal College has the cut-off score of 182, Hindu at 190. In technical programmes, the cut-off for Microwave Electronics stands at 34.

According to the official schedule, the colleges will verify the applications by June 21. Candidates have been advised to remit their application fees by June 22. In the first phase, a total of 11,314 seats have been allotted; of these, 7,586 candidates have accepted the seats. Round 1 seat allotment results were announced on June 17.

The second round of CSAS (PG) seat allocation will be released on June 24, 2025. Those who will receive a seat during this round will have to accept their seats between June 24 and June 27, 4:59 pm. Then, the concerned department, college will verify and approve the online applications by June 28. The deadline for candidates to make the online payment of fees is June 29. For more details, visit the official website of DU.