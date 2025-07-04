CUET UG 2025 Result: Top 10 colleges across India for higher studies as per NIRF rankings If you are searching for top colleges across India, here we have compiled a list of the top 10 colleges in the country, renowned for their undergraduate education, based on NIRF rankings. Scroll down to check their rankings and scores.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared results for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) - Undergraduate today, July 4, 2025. Candidates can now check their scorecards by visiting the official website of NTA. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for their preferred courses at their chosen universities. In this article, we have compiled a list of the top 10 colleges in India, renowned for their undergraduate education, based on NIRF rankings.

Top 10 Colleges in India for Undergraduate Studies (NIRF Rankings)

Hindu College is one of the premier institutions in Delhi, ranking first according to the NIRF rankings with a score of 74.47. To gain admission, applicants must achieve a pass percentage that varies depending on the course and specific program within the college. Miranda House, Delhi: Established in 1948, the college is considered one of the best colleges for women. It ranks second in the NIRF rankings with a score of 73.22. The college offers a variety of undergraduate and postgraduate courses, each with different fee structures. For detailed information about the fees, prospective students can visit the official website of the college. Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College (Rahara V.C. College), West Bengal: This boys' college, established in 1963, is currently autonomous and affiliated with the West Bengal State University. Named after Swami Vivekananda, it ranks third among colleges in India as per the NIRF rankings for 2024, with a score of 72.97. St. Stephen's College, Delhi, also holds the third position in the NIRF rankings with a score of 72.97. This college has a long-standing reputation for academic excellence, a strong alumni network, and a unique campus culture. The college was established in 1881. Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma (ARSD) College, Delhi: Ranking fifth according to the NIRF rankings for 2024 with a score of 72.59, ARSD College was established in 1959 and has shown a consistent improvement in its rankings over the past three years, reflecting a strong commitment to academic excellence, research, and inclusivity. St. Xavier's College, Kolkata: With a score of 72.15, St. Xavier's College ranks sixth among Indian colleges. The college is highly regarded for its academic excellence and has received an A++ grade accreditation from NAAC. PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu: This college ranks seventh in India according to the NIRF for 2024, with a score of 72.09. It is recognized as a college of excellence by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Loyola College, Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Ranking eighth with a score of 70.74, Loyola College is an autonomous Jesuit institution affiliated with the University of Madras. It is accredited by the UGC and has received an A Grade from NAAC. Kirori Mal College, Delhi, is ranked ninth with a score of 69.86. Part of the University of Delhi, it is known for its strong performance in both science and arts streams. Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi, ranked tenth with a score of 69.49 according to the NIRF 2024. The College is also part of the University of Delhi and excels in both science and arts disciplines.

If you are considering admission to these prestigious institutions, be sure to check their official websites for more detailed information on admission requirements and course offerings.