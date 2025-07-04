Live CUET UG 2025 Result Live: NTA to release CUET scorecards for over 13.5 lakh candidates today, how to download NTA will release the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) - Undergraduate 2025 results today, July 4, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their individual scorecards from the official website of NTA, once released.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) - Undergraduate 2025 today, July 4. Candidates who took the exam can download their scorecards by entering their roll number, date of birth, and other details at cuet.nta.nic.in. This year's CUET UG 2025 exams were held from May 13 to June 3 at multiple centres. The NTA released provisional answer keys and response sheets on June 17, allowing candidates to raise objections until June 20. After reviewing these objections, the NTA removed 27 questions from the exam. The final results will be based on the updated answer key. More than 13.5 lakh candidates appeared for the test, now awaiting results to secure admission to undergraduate programmes at participating universities. Candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website or this blog for latest updates.