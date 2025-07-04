Advertisement
NTA will release the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) - Undergraduate 2025 results today, July 4, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their individual scorecards from the official website of NTA, once released.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) - Undergraduate 2025 today, July 4. Candidates who took the exam can download their scorecards by entering their roll number, date of birth, and other details at cuet.nta.nic.in. This year's CUET UG 2025 exams were held from May 13 to June 3 at multiple centres. The NTA released provisional answer keys and response sheets on June 17, allowing candidates to raise objections until June 20. After reviewing these objections, the NTA removed 27 questions from the exam. The final results will be based on the updated answer key. More than 13.5 lakh candidates appeared for the test, now awaiting results to secure admission to undergraduate programmes at participating universities. Candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website or this blog for latest updates.

 

 

Live updates :CUET UG Result 2025

  • 11:42 AM (IST)Jul 04, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Can CUET UG 2025 results be cancelled?

    Yes, the results of the CUET UG 2025 can be cancelled. The results of candidates who engage in unfair practices will be void and will not be released. Similarly, the CUET UG results of candidates who appear at a center different from the one assigned to them or who allow another candidate to take the examination on their behalf will also be cancelled.

     

  • 11:41 AM (IST)Jul 04, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Who will prepare CUET UG merit list?

    Participating universities, institutes, or organisations will prepare a merit list using CUET UG scores for student admissions to undergraduate programs. Based on the CUET UG 2025 scorecard issued by NTA, universities may conduct their own counselling sessions.

     

  • 11:23 AM (IST)Jul 04, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    CUET UG 2025: List of Central Universities

    1. Aligarh Muslim University
    2. Assam University
    3. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University
    4. Banaras Hindu University
    5. Central University of Andhra Pradesh
    6. Central University of South Bihar
    7. Central University of Gujarat
    8. Central University of Haryana
    9. Central University of Himachal Pradesh
    10. Central University of Jammu
    11. Central University of Jharkhand
    12. Central University of Karnataka
    13. Central University of Kashmir
    14. Central University of Kerala
    15. Central University of Odisha
    16. Central University of Punjab
    17. Central University of Rajasthan
    18. Central University of Tamil Nadu
    19. Dr. Harisingh Gaur Vishwa Vidyalaya
    20. Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya
    21. Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University
    22. Indira Gandhi National Tribal University
    23. Jamia Millia Islamia
    24. Jawaharlal Nehru University
    25. Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya
    26. Manipur University
    27. Maulana Azad National Urdu University
    28. Mizoram University
    29. Nagaland University
    30. North Eastern Hill University
    31. Pondicherry University
    32. Rajiv Gandhi University
    33. Sikkim University
    34. Tezpur University
    35. The English and Foreign Languages University
    36. Tripura University
    37. University of Allahabad
    38. University of Delhi
    39. University of Hyderabad
    40. Visva Bharati University
    41. Mahatma Gandhi Central University
    42. Central Sanskrit University, Delhi
    43. Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
    44. National Sanskrit University
    45. Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh
    46. Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University
  • 11:20 AM (IST)Jul 04, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    CUET UG 2025: Marking Scheme

    NTA's marking scheme as follows:

    1. If more than one option is found to be correct then Five marks (+5) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.
    2. If none of the options is found correct or a Question is found to be wrong or a Question is dropped then all candidates appeared will be given five marks (+5) irrespective of the fact whether the question has been attempted or not attempted
  • 10:55 AM (IST)Jul 04, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Over 13 lakh awaiting CUET UG 2025 results

    The NTA will declare the CUET UG 2025 results today, July 4, on its official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. This year, more than 13 lakh students appeared for the CUET UG 2025 exam, which is the gateway to admissions in 243 universities, including DU, JNU, and BHU. Students can download their scorecards using their application number and date of birth.

     

  • 10:47 AM (IST)Jul 04, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to download CUET UG 2025 Result?

    • Visit the official CUET website - cuet.nta.nic.in.
    • Navigate the link to 'CUET UG 2025 Result'.
    • It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your registration number, date of birth, and other details.
    • The CUET UG 2025 result will appear on screen.
    • Download and save the CUET UG 2025 results for future reference.
