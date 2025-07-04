CUET UG 2025 Result: List of central, state universities accepting NTA CUET UG scores CUET UG 2025 results will be announced today, 4 July. If you are searching for central and state universities that accept CUET UG 2025 scores, check this article to find out where you can apply for your preferred course. Have a look.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to declare the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) -Undergraduate results today, July 4, for admission into the Undergraduate Programmes for all the Central Universities (CUs) and participating Universities in India for the academic year 2025-26. Once the results are declared, candidates will be able to download their results by visiting the official website of NTA - cuet.nta.nic.in.

What after CUET UG 2025 results?

Once the results are declared, candidates will be eligible to apply to universities that accept CUET scores, including Delhi University (DU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), and others, through their respective admission portals. Following the admission procedure, candidates must participate in the counselling or seat allocation rounds. During this time, they will have the opportunity to indicate their preferences for courses and colleges. Based on merit and seat availability, universities will release allotment lists in phases. Once a seat is offered, students must confirm their acceptance by uploading the required documents, which include mark sheets, ID proof, and the CUET scorecard. Timely action is crucial for securing admission.

If you are looking for colleges that accept CUET UG scores, we have compiled a list of central and state universities that do so for your convenience. Have a look.

Central Universities

Aligarh Muslim University Assam University Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University Banaras Hindu University Central University of Andhra Pradesh Central University of South Bihar Central University of Gujarat Central University of Haryana Central University of Himachal Pradesh Central University of Jammu Central University of Jharkhand Central University of Karnataka Central University of Kashmir Central University of Kerala Central University of Odisha Central University of Punjab Central University of Rajasthan Central University of Tamil Nadu Dr. Harisingh Gaur Vishwa Vidyalaya Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University Indira Gandhi National Tribal University Jamia Millia Islamia Jawaharlal Nehru University Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya Manipur University Maulana Azad National Urdu University Mizoram University Nagaland University North Eastern Hill University Pondicherry University Rajiv Gandhi University Sikkim University Tezpur University The English and Foreign Languages University Tripura University University of Allahabad University of Delhi University of Hyderabad Visva Bharati University Mahatma Gandhi Central University Central Sanskrit University, Delhi Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University National Sanskrit University Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University

State Universities

Delhi Technological University MMM University of Technology, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh Barkatullah Vishwavidyalaya, Bhopal Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Amity University, Noida (Uttar Pradesh)

This year's CUET UG 2025 exams were held from May 13 to June 3 at multiple centres. More than 13.5 lakh candidates appeared for the test, now awaiting results to secure admission to undergraduate programmes at participating universities.

About CUET

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Scores will be used for admission into UG Programmes in all Central Universities/ Participating Universities for Academic session 2025-26. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will provide a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from rural and other remote areas, and help establish better connections with the Universities.