  CUET UG 2025 Result: List of central, state universities accepting NTA CUET UG scores

CUET UG 2025 results will be announced today, 4 July. If you are searching for central and state universities that accept CUET UG 2025 scores, check this article to find out where you can apply for your preferred course. Have a look.

CUET UG 2025 Result today, July 4
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to declare the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) -Undergraduate results today, July 4, for admission into the Undergraduate Programmes for all the Central Universities (CUs) and participating Universities in India for the academic year 2025-26. Once the results are declared, candidates will be able to download their results by visiting the official website of NTA - cuet.nta.nic.in. 

What after CUET UG 2025 results?

Once the results are declared, candidates will be eligible to apply to universities that accept CUET scores, including Delhi University (DU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), and others, through their respective admission portals. Following the admission procedure, candidates must participate in the counselling or seat allocation rounds. During this time, they will have the opportunity to indicate their preferences for courses and colleges. Based on merit and seat availability, universities will release allotment lists in phases. Once a seat is offered, students must confirm their acceptance by uploading the required documents, which include mark sheets, ID proof, and the CUET scorecard. Timely action is crucial for securing admission.

If you are looking for colleges that accept CUET UG scores, we have compiled a list of central and state universities that do so for your convenience. Have a look.

Central Universities

  1. Aligarh Muslim University
  2. Assam University
  3. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University
  4. Banaras Hindu University
  5. Central University of Andhra Pradesh
  6. Central University of South Bihar
  7. Central University of Gujarat
  8. Central University of Haryana
  9. Central University of Himachal Pradesh
  10. Central University of Jammu
  11. Central University of Jharkhand
  12. Central University of Karnataka
  13. Central University of Kashmir
  14. Central University of Kerala
  15. Central University of Odisha
  16. Central University of Punjab
  17. Central University of Rajasthan
  18. Central University of Tamil Nadu
  19. Dr. Harisingh Gaur Vishwa Vidyalaya
  20. Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya
  21. Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University
  22. Indira Gandhi National Tribal University
  23. Jamia Millia Islamia
  24. Jawaharlal Nehru University
  25. Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya
  26. Manipur University
  27. Maulana Azad National Urdu University
  28. Mizoram University
  29. Nagaland University
  30. North Eastern Hill University
  31. Pondicherry University
  32. Rajiv Gandhi University
  33. Sikkim University
  34. Tezpur University
  35. The English and Foreign Languages University
  36. Tripura University
  37. University of Allahabad
  38. University of Delhi
  39. University of Hyderabad
  40. Visva Bharati University
  41. Mahatma Gandhi Central University
  42. Central Sanskrit University, Delhi
  43. Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
  44. National Sanskrit University
  45. Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh
  46. Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University

State Universities  

  1. Delhi Technological University
  2. MMM University of Technology, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh
  3. Barkatullah Vishwavidyalaya, Bhopal
  4. Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya
  5. Amity University, Noida (Uttar Pradesh)

This year's CUET UG 2025 exams were held from May 13 to June 3 at multiple centres. More than 13.5 lakh candidates appeared for the test, now awaiting results to secure admission to undergraduate programmes at participating universities. 

 

 

About CUET 

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Scores will be used for admission into UG Programmes in all Central Universities/ Participating Universities for Academic session 2025-26. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will provide a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from rural and other remote areas, and help establish better connections with the Universities.

Top News

