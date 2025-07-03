DU PG 2025 admission: Mid-day registration window closes tomorrow, check how to apply, fee, more DU PG 2025 admission mid-day registration window will be closed tomorrow, July 3, 2025. Candidates who have not submitted their application forms for the postgraduation courses can do so before July 4.

New Delhi:

The University of Delhi (UoD) will close the mid-day registration window tomorrow, July 3, for admission to postgraduate courses based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2025 scores for the academic session 2025-26. Candidates who have not submitted their application forms for the postgraduation courses can do so before July 4. No application will be entertained after the due course.

While submitting the online applications for DU PG 2025 admissions, the candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 1,000 for mid-entry. The official notice reads, ''Through the provision of Mid-entry, the candidates who either failed to apply to CSAS PG or could not complete their registration for a particular program will be able to participate by paying a mid-entry fee of Rs 1,000 per program.''

Notably, the registration fee will not be applicable for MFA, B.P.E.D., M.A. Music, Sports, and CW supernumerary quota. During this time, the correction window will remain open for the candidates who have already registered themselves for the profile section, academic section, eligibility criteria, and preferences as per the university's polices.

''It may be noted that the correction window is a one-time facility. Utmost care must be taken by the candidates while editing the form. Candidates availing the facility of correction window must ensure to save and submit their form'', the official notice reads.

How to apply for DU PG 2025 admissions?