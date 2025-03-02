CUET UG 2025 registration begins at cuet.nta.nic.in- check exam date, other details here CUET UG 2025: The NTA has opened the application window for CUET UG 2025. Candidates who are preparing for the undergraduate entrance exam can submit their application forms by visiting the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025. The application window for CUET-UG 2025 will be open till March 22. Candidates preparing for the undergraduate entrance exam can submit their application forms by visiting the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

The tentative date for the exam is from May 8, 2025, to June 1, 2025, and the detailed schedule will be announced later. The city of examination and admit cards will be released later.

The exam will be conducted in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

CUET UG 2025: Important dates

Application window: March 1 to March 22

March 1 to March 22 Last date for fee payment: March 23 till 11:50 pm.

March 23 till 11:50 pm. Correction window: March 24 to March 26

March 24 to March 26 Exam dates: May 8 to March June 1 (tentative )

What is CUET?

CUET-UG was introduced in 2022 to standardise admissions across central, state, and select private universities in India. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) - Undergraduate (UG) is crucial exam for the students seeking admission to undergraduate programmes in centre, state and other participating universities across India.

Replacing multiple entrance exams, CUET-UG aims to provide a uniform assessment platform. The exam evaluates candidates on language skills, domain-specific subjects, and general aptitude, aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to promote inclusivity and equal opportunities.

What is the CUET UG 2025 official website?

Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the CUET UG 2025 notification check all the latest updates on the official website of CUET, i.e. cuet.nta.nic.in and NTA.i.e. nta.ac.in.

In 2024, approximately 13.47 lakh (1.347 million) candidates registered, a slight decline from 14.99 lakh (1.499 million) in 2023.

Conducted between May 15 and 29, the 2024 edition introduced a hybrid format, allowing both online and offline examinations. Among the test takers, 7.17 lakh were male, 6.30 lakh were female, and seven identified as transgender, reflecting the exam’s broad reach and diversity.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: ICAI CA Inter, foundation results to be announced on this date, check when and where to download

Also Read: NTA postpones CSIR NET December 2024 exam scheduled today at Assam, know reason