NTA postpones CSIR NET December 2024 exam scheduled today at Assam, know reason NTA has postponed the CSIR NET exam scheduled for December 2024 in Assam. The exam was scheduled to take place in the first shift at the Assam Down Town University for the earth sciences and mathematics subjects, but due to technical glitches, they were postponed. Read on to know more.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET) December 2024 session exam scheduled at an exam centre in Assam today, February 28. The exam for CSIR NET December 2024 was scheduled at the Assam Down Town University for the earth sciences and mathematics subjects, which has been postponed due to a technical glitch.

According to the CSIR NET 2024 December exam schedule, the mathematics, earth sciences, atmospheric sciences, ocean sciences, and planetary sciences, papers were scheduled to be conducted from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., but due to technical glitches, they were cancelled.

What was said in the official notice?

The official notice reads, ''Due to technical glitch, the exam held in the subjects of Earth Sciences, and Mathematical Sciences on February 28, 2025, at Assam Down Town University, Guwahati, Assam stands cancelled.''

What is new exam date for CSIR NET December 2024 exam for Assam centre?

''The new date, time, and centre details will be communicated shortly. We regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience. The candidates are advised to be in touch with the NTA website, nta.ac.in, and csirnet.ac.in, for the latest updates regarding the exam'', the official statement read.