ICAI CA Inter, foundation results to be announced on this date, check when and where to download

ICAI, CA inter, foundation result date and time: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to announce the Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation Exam Results. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the ICAI, CA inter, foundation result can download it from the official website, icai.nic.in.

According to the notice, the exam authority will release the results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation Examinations held in January 2025 on March 4. Once the results are out, the candidates will be able to download ICAI, CA inter, foundation result from the official website using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download their ICAI, CA inter, foundation results.

The official notice reads, ''The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation Examinations held in January 2025 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, the

4th March 2025 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that to access the result at the above-mentioned website, the candidate shall have to enter his/her Registration Number along with his/her Roll Number.''

How to download ICAI CA Inter, foundation results?

Visit the official website, icai.nic.in.

Navigate the link to the 'ICAI CA Inter, foundation results'

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter your required credentials, and click on 'submit'

ICAI CA Inter, foundation results will appear on the screen.

Download and save ICAI CA Inter, foundation results for future reference.

This year, ICAI conducted the CA Foundation exam for the January 2025 session on January 12, 14, 16, and 18. The CA Intermediate exams were held from January 11 to 21, with Group 1 exams conducted on January 11, 13, and 15, and Group 2 exams held on January 17, 19, and 21.

Qualifying Marks

Candidates who will score 40 marks in all the subjects and 50 per cent marks in aggregate will be considered CA foundation exam qualified. ICAI will also provide a qualifying status of pass with distinction to the candidates who will score over 70 per cent marks in aggregate.