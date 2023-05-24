CUET 2023 Phase 3 exam city intimation slip expected today on cuet.samarth.ac.in, details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET 2023 Phase 3 exam city intimation slip to be released today

CUET 2023 Phase 3 exam city intimation slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the CUET UG exam city intimation slip 2023 for phase 3 exam today, May 24. The UGC Chairperson Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar stated that the third phase exam exam city slip would be made public on May 24 or 24. Candidates who have been scheduled for the Phase 3 exam have been urged to regularly check cuet.samarth.ac.in for the most recent information.

CUET Phase 3 2023 exam dates

The testing agency will conduct the CUET 2023 phase 3 exams from May 29 to June 2. Candidates who are going to appear for the scheduled timeline will be initmated regarding the exam date, shift of the exam, subjects/test papers, and medium of the exam via the city intimation slip. Once released, candidates will be able to check their city intimation slip followed by the easy steps given below.

Easy Steps to Download CUET 2023 exam city intimation slip

Visit the official website of CUET - cuet.samarth.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CUET 2023 exam city intimation slip download link

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your application number and date of birth

CUET 2023 exam city intimation slip will appear on the screen

Download CUET 2023 exam city intimation slip and save it for future reference

CUET 2023: When will Phase 3 admit cards be released?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the admit cards for phase 3 exams. The admit cards for phase 2 have already been issued to the candidates. Candidates who are scheduled for the phase 3 exam will be able to download cuet 2023 admit card soon. It is expected that CUET UG 2023 admit cards will be released this week.

