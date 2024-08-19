CSIR UGC NET 2024 results to be released soon | Here's step-by-step guide to check marks when out

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

CSIR UGC NET 2024: Candidates who appeared for the CSIR UGC NET exam are eagerly waiting for their results. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the CSIR University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET 2024) results soon. The results will be available on the official website, and once released, candidates can check their results by visiting the official website of NTA, csirnet.nta.ac.in. However, there is no official announcement yet regarding the exact date and time of the result release.

Please note that once the results are released, candidates will need to use their essential credentials, such as their roll number and date of birth, to view or download their results.

Earlier on August 8, NTA released the provisional answer key for the Joint Central Scientific & Industrial, and candidates were asked to raise objections, if any, up to August 11 on payment of Rs 200 per challenge. The agency said that if the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared.

Step-by-step guide to check marks

Candidates can check their results by following the steps outlined below:

Go to the official website of NTA at csirnet.nta.ac.in

On the homepage, look for the link that says "CSIR UGC NET 2024 Result" and click on it.

You will be prompted to enter your roll number and date of birth. Make sure to enter the details correctly.

After entering the required details, click on the "Submit" button.

Your result will be displayed on the screen. Review your scores and other details carefully.

If needed, download the result and take a printout for future reference.

NTA conducted the CSIR UGC NET 2024 exam on the 25, 26 and 27 July 2024 in 348 examination Centers located in 187 Cities across the Country for 2,25,335 candidates in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The first session was from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm.

