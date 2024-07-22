NTA releases CSIR NET 2024 admit card at csirnet.nta.ac.in; check guidelines

Follow us on Image Source : CSIR CSIR NET June 2024 admit card out

CSIR NET June 2024 admit card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET) 2024 today, July 22. Registered candidates can download CSIR UGC NET 2024 admit card through the official website, csirnet.ntaonline.in.

In order to download the admit cards, the candidates are required to use their login credentials such as registration number, date of birth and other details. For the ease of candidates, we have provided the easy steps given below.

How to download CSIR UGC NET 2024 admit card?

Visit the official website of CSIR, csirnet.ntaonline.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CSIR UGC NET 2024 admit card'

A window will appear on the screen

Now, enter your application number, date of birth, captcha and click on 'submit'

CSIR UGC NET 2024 admit card will appear on the screen

Download CSIR UGC NET 2024 admit card and save it for future reference

CSIR UGC NET 2024 admit card



As per the schedule, the exams will be conducted from July 25 to 27 at various exam centres across the country. The exams will be conducted in two shifts each day. The first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm. Earlier, the exam was postponed due to preemptive measures amid the row over alleged irregularities in the conduct of exams. Candidates can check the schedule of Joint CSIR UGC NET July 2024 below in the table.