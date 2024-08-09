CSIR UGC NET 2024 provisional answer key released at csirnet.nta.ac.in; raise objection if any

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY CSIR UGC NET 2024 provisional answer key out

CSIR UGC NET 2024 provisional answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the Joint Central Scientific & Industrial

Research–University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (JOINT CSIR-UGC NET

JULY, 2024). All those who appeared in the CSIR UGC NET 2024 exam can download the provisional answer keys from the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

NTA conducted the CSIR UGC NET 2024 exam on the 25th, 26th & 27th July 2024 in 348 examination Centers located in 187 Cities across the Country for 2,25,335 candidates in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The provisional answer keys along with the Question Papers with Recorded Responses have been uploaded on the official website https://csirnet.nta.ac.in/.

Objection Fee

Candidates who are not satisfied with the Answer Key may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs. 200/- per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. The objection window will open on August 9 and close on August 11. The candidates can pay the fee by 11.50 pm on August 11. The payment of the objections can be paid through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The fee towards the challenge will not be accepted through any other mode.

What's next?

After receiving the representations, a panel of subject matter experts will verify the challenges. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared.

How to raise objections?