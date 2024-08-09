CSIR UGC NET 2024 provisional answer key released at csirnet.nta.ac.in; raise objection if any

CSIR UGC NET 2024 provisional answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the Joint Central Scientific & Industrial
Research–University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (JOINT CSIR-UGC NET
JULY, 2024). All those who appeared in the CSIR UGC NET 2024 exam can download the provisional answer keys from the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.
NTA conducted the CSIR UGC NET 2024 exam on the 25th, 26th & 27th July 2024 in 348 examination Centers located in 187 Cities across the Country for 2,25,335 candidates in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The provisional answer keys along with the Question Papers with Recorded Responses have been uploaded on the official website https://csirnet.nta.ac.in/.
Objection Fee
Candidates who are not satisfied with the Answer Key may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs. 200/- per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. The objection window will open on August 9 and close on August 11. The candidates can pay the fee by 11.50 pm on August 11. The payment of the objections can be paid through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The fee towards the challenge will not be accepted through any other mode.
What's next?
After receiving the representations, a panel of subject matter experts will verify the challenges. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared.
How to raise objections?
- Visit the NTA website https://csirnet.nta.ac.in
- Log in with your credentials such as application number, and date of birth and enter the security pin as displayed and submit.
- Click on 'View Question Paper' for marked responses and to view or challenge the answer keys, click on the link 'Click to view /Challenge Answer Key'
- You will see Question IDs in sequential order
- The ID next to the question under the column 'Correct Option(s)' stands for the correct answer Key to be used by NTA.
- If you wish to challenge this option, you may use any one or more of the Option IDs given in the next four columns by clicking the check box
- After clicking your desired option, scroll down, ‘Save your Claims’ and move to the next screen.
- You will see a display of all the Option IDs you have challenged.
- You may want to upload supporting documents in which you can select ‘Choose File’ and upload (all documents are to be put in a single PDF file only)
- Click on ‘Save your Claims and pay fee’ or in case to modify the claims, click on ‘Modify' your Claims’.
- After saving the claims, you will find a screen displaying your challenges.
- Kindly pay the fee by clicking on ‘Pay Fee’. The claims will be saved finally after successful payment of the required fee.
- Select the Mode of Payment and Pay the objection fee