CBSE Supplementary Exams 2023: Class 10th, 12th admit cards OUT at cbse.gov.in

CBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Exams 2023 Admit Card released

CBSE Supplementary Admit Card 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued the admit cards for Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exams for 2022-23 academic session. The heads of the schools can access and download the CBSE supplementary exams 2023 admit card through the official website – cbse.gov.in. Students need to collect the admit card for supplementary exams from their respective schools.

School heads need to log in with the user ID and password to download the CBSE supplementary admit card 2023. While private candidates can download the admit card using their application number or previous roll number and year or candidate's name.

The CBSE board supplementary/ improvement examinations are scheduled to be commenced on July 17. The CBSE 10th board supplementary exams will be held from July 17 to July 22 and Class 12th will be conducted on a single day i.e. July 17, 2023. The timings of the exam on all days will be 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM.

How to download CBSE 10th, 12th supplementary admit card 2023