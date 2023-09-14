Bihar DELEd Result 2023 likely to be released today at secondary.biharboardonline.com, check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV bihar deled entrance exam 2023 result soon

Bihar DELEd Result 2023 date, Bihar DELEd Result 2023 time: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) will release the results of Diploma in Elementary Education Exam 2023 today, September 14. All those who appeared in the Bihar DELED entrance exam 2023 will be able to download results from the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Diploma in Elementary Education Exam 2023 was conducted from June 5 to 15 at various exam centres across the state. Candidates can download Bihar DELED result 2023 by following the easy steps given below.

Bihar DELED result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com

Click on the link that reads, 'Diploma in Elementary Education Exam 2023 result'

It will take you to the login window where you need to key in login details and submit

Diploma in Elementary Education Exam 2023 result will appear on the screen

Download Diploma in Elementary Education Exam 2023 result and save it for future reference

Diploma in Elementary Education Exam 2023 Result: Passing marks

There will be category wise relaxation in the Diploma in Elementary Education Exam 2023 scores. According to the official notification, the candidates belonging to the general category will get 35 percent relaxation while reserved category candidates will get a 5% of relaxation in their marks.

A total of 30,700 seats will be filled through this exam process. The process of online application for admission to these seats were started on January 35 and concluded on February 14.