AIMA UGAT 2023 Admit Card OUT at aima.in; Download link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AIMA UGAT Admit Card 2023 issued

AIMA UGAT Admit Card 2023: All India Management Association (AIMA) has issued the admit card for Under Graduate Aptitude Test (UGAT) 2023 today, June 21. Aspirants who applied for the UGAT exam can download their admit card through the official website-- aima.in. To access and download the AIMA UGAT 2023 admit card, candidates will have to log in with their application number, date of birth and registered email ID.

AIMA will conduct the UGAT 2023 examination on June 24. The examination will be held offline in paper-based test (PBT) format. The UGAT admit card will include details such as candidate's name, form number, roll number, test date, test time and test venue address.

ALSO READ | DU admission 2023: Delhi University to launch new registration portal for BTech programmes by next week

ALSO READ | CUET UG 2023 admit card released for June 22 and June 23 exams, Here's easy steps to download

How to Download AIMA UGAT 2023 Admit Card?

Aspirants can download their UGAT hall ticket by following the steps provided here.

Visit the official website of AIMA UGAT - aima.in. Click on the notification link that reads, AIMA UGAT 2023 admit card'. It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your credentials and click on the submit button. AIMA UGAT 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download and save AIMA UGAT 2023 admit card for future reference.

Direct Link: AIMA UGAT 2023 Admit Card

About UGAT

AIMA administered the Under Graduate Aptitude Test (UGAT) for candidates seeking admission in various under graduate programs such as Integrated MBA (IMBA), BBA, BCA, BHM, B.Com, etc.