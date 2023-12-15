AILET 2024 counselling registration begins, check complete admission schedule

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AILET 2024 counselling registration begins

AILET 2024 counselling: The National Law University (NLU) will be starting the counselling registration process for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) from today, December 15 for admission to BA LLB, LLM and PhD programmes. All those who have been successfully qualified in the written test are eligible to appear in the counselling procedure. As per the schedule, the online registration will start at 11 AM on December 15 and remain active till December 22 at 11 AM.

Candidates belonging to General/Kashmir Migrants/Residents of Jammu and Kashmir categories are required to pay a registration fee of Rs. 30,000 while the candidates from SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PWD categories are required to pay a registration fee of Rs 20,000. The first list of provisionally selected candidates will be released on December 29, 2023, until 11 AM. Finally, selected candidates would have to deposit a Provisional Admission Confirmation Fee of Rs.50,000 by January 4, 2024.

The official notice reads, 'The Provisional Admission Confirmation Fee of Rs.50,000.00 and counselling fee of Rs.30,000.00/Rs.20,000.00 will be adjusted against the total fee payable. The balance fee shall be paid by April 30, 2024.

Easy Steps to Submit Online Applications

Candidates are required to visit the official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Click on the 'online AILET 2024 registration'

registration' Select the preferred 'course'

Fill out the application form carefully

Upload the required documents, pay an application fee and take a printout for future reference

Important Instructions: