AIIMS BSc 2025 nursing seat allotment schedule released, round 1 choice filling process begins

New Delhi:

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the schedule for BSc Nursing counselling seat allotment. The round 1 choice filling process began today, July 11. Those interested in participating in the AIIMS BSc counseling can do so by visiting the official AIIMS website at aiimsexams.ac.in. The results for this round will be announced on July 19.

Additionally, the AIIMS BSc seat allotment schedule for round 2 will be released on August 2. Notably, the 2nd round will be initiated after completion of the 1st round. Exercising of Choices will not be opened for the 2nd Round of Seat allocation, and Choices selected in the 1st Round will be considered for the 2nd Round. Candidates can fill out their choices using their login credentials. The link for the portal will be activated for eligible candidates on “MyPage” accessible by logging in using the credentials that have been used for filling the Final Registration form and other processes related to AIIMS B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing Entrance Examination for August 2025 session in www.aiimsexams.ac.in.

According to the official brochure, there are a total of 1,291 seats available for female candidates in the general, OBC, SC, and ST categories. Candidates can find the BSc seat allotment schedule for both rounds 1 and 2 below.

Schedule for 1st round of online seat allocation

Exercising of Choices (AIIMS) for 1 st Round From July 11 to 17 up to 05.00 pm (Thursday) Announcement of seat allocation of 1st Round July 19 (Saturday) Online Acceptance of the allocated seat from July 21 to 26 (Monday

to Friday upto 05:00 PM & Saturday upto 12.00

Noon).

SCHEDULE FOR 2ND ROUND OF ONLINE SEAT ALLOCATION