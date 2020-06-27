JEE Main, NEET 2020 Latest Updates: Students demand postponement of exams; decision soon

Image Source : PTI JEE Main, NEET 2020 Latest Updates: Students demand postponement of exams

JEE Main, NEET 2020: Lakhs of students are waiting for a decision on the postponement of the JEE Main and NEET 2020. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the CBSE and ICSE Boards have already announced the cancellation of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. Class 12 board exams can be conducted later when the coronavirus situation eases. However, there has been no confirmation on the JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 exam date as of yet.

The announcement by the CBSE and ICSE Board is going to impact the admission process of all central universities as well as the national entrance exams including JEE Main and NEET 2020.

Due to the outbreak of coronavirus and the growing number of COVID-19 cases, students preparing for JEE Main, NEET 2020 and JEE Advanced 2020 are hoping the exams be postponed.

Meanwhile, students a number of students have taken to social media and have requested HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to defer the JEE Main, NEET 2020 and JEE Advanced 2020.

More than 15 lakh students had applied for NEET 2020 this year, while nearly 9 lakh had applied for JEE Main.

Nearly a thousand students had submitted applications in the second application window for JEE Main, which was to reopen to ensure that students who had earlier skipped it as they aimed to study abroad.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the foreign admissions are at a halt and these students were given a second chance. Thus, over 24 lakh students have to appear for these exams, and to ensure social distancing.

