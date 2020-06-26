JEE Mains 2020, NEET 2020, JEE Advanced to be postponed? Details here

Image Source : PTI JEE Mains 2020, NEET 2020, JEE Advanced likely to be postponed

JEE Mains 2020, NEET 2020: With the CBSE Board and ICSE Board announcing the cancellation of Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams, students who are preparing for JEE Main, JEE Advanced and NEET 2020 are now apprehensive about the cancellation of JEE and NEET exams. Due to the growing number of coronavirus cases, the CBSE Board Exam 2020 was announced cancelled on Thursday. According to the CBSE Board, the CBSE Board Class 10 exams have been cancelled, while for CBSE Board Class 12 exams have been cancelled with provisions. Students will be given an option to appear for the board exams.

The CBSE Board Class 12 exam will be conducted for students who opt to write the exams, as and when the conditions are conducive, the CBSE Board informed the Supreme Court on Thursday.

Following the decision on cancellation of CBSE Board Exam 2020, the ICSE Board also announced the cancellation of ICSE Board Exam 2020. As per the board's decision, the ICSE Board Class 10 and ICSE Board Class 12 exams have been cancelled.

According to an earlier announcement by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', the National Test Abhyas app will not have test modules in the Hindi language. Students preparing for the JEE Main and NEET 2020 can attempt mock tests online in Hindi language, free of cost.

JEE Mains 2020 are otherwise scheduled to be conducted from July 18 to July 23, whereas the JEE Advanced is scheduled to be conducted from August 23. The NEET 2020 is scheduled to be held on July 26.

However, now that CBSE Board and the ICSE Board have cancelled the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, there is a high possibility that the entrance exams for JEE Mains 2020, JEE Advanced and NEET 2020 may be cancelled.

According to sources, the JEE (Main) and NEET-UG examinations are also likely to be deferred this year in view of increasing the COVID-19 crisis across the country.

A decision in this regard is, however, awaited.

Meanwhile, students who are preparing for JEE Mains 2020, JEE Advanced and NEET 2020 are raising their concerns over social media and are enquiring about the NEET 2020 Exam Date.

More than 15 lakh students had applied for NEET 2020 this year, while nearly 9 lakh had applied for JEE Main.

Further, a couple of thousands had applied in the second application window for JEE Main, which was to reopen to ensure that students who had earlier skipped it as they aimed to study abroad.

The coronavirus pandemic has obstructed foreign admissions.

In all, more than 24 lakh students are preparing for the JEE Mains 2020, JEE Advanced and NEET 2020 this year.

