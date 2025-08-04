Schools closed in Lucknow today due to heavy rains, check when classes will resume Several areas experienced heavy rainfall in Lucknow on Sunday with Siddharthnagar receiving 96 mm, Amethi 70.1 mm, Bareilly 66.6 mm, and Kaushambi 65.5 mm.

Lucknow:

All government and non-government schools from classes 1 to 12 in Lucknow will remain closed on Monday due to continuous rains in the city, citing Lucknow DM Visakh G Iyer. Classes are likely to resume on Tuesday if the weather conditions normalise.

The development comes as heavy rains lashed Uttar Pradesh, which is expected to persist for the next 24 to 36 hours with no substantial relief change, PTI reported.

Several areas in Lucknow experience heavy rainfall

Several areas experienced heavy rainfall in Lucknow on Sunday with Siddharthnagar receiving 96 mm, Amethi 70.1 mm, Bareilly 66.6 mm, and Kaushambi 65.5 mm. The state capital, Lucknow, recorded 61.5 mm between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm.

In Ayodhya's Jalwanpura locality, residents were seen wading through knee-deep floodwaters after the Saryu river overflowed due to persistent downpours.

Several areas in Varanasi were flooded

Earlier in the day, several areas in Varanasi city in Uttar Pradesh were flooded following incessant heavy rainfall and a rise in the water level of the River Ganga.The water level of the river has been continuously rising since Saturday.

In response to the deteriorating situation, all boats running on the Ganga have been banned. Several Varanasi residents were seen wading through knee-deep water. Waterlogging caused traffic snarls in the city.

Yogi Adityanath reviews situation

Taking stock of the flood crisis, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed all ministers in charge to immediately visit their assigned districts, inspect relief camps, and directly engage with affected families.

He instructed senior officials--including DMs, SPs, and CMOs--to stay on the ground and ensure 24x7 monitoring, said a release on Saturday.

11-member team deployed to oversee relief operations

The Chief Minister has deployed an 11-member ministerial team to oversee relief operations across 12 affected districts, warning that any negligence will not be tolerated and stressing the need for sensitivity, speed and transparency.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the supply of relief materials and food packets must be timely and of high quality, with no compromise on standards.

Emphasising urgency, he ordered round-the-clock surveillance of embankments, swift drainage from waterlogged areas, and comprehensive arrangements for food, medicine, sanitation, and the needs of women and children in relief camps.

The Chief Minister affirmed that the state government is fully committed to ensuring the safety, food, shelter, and healthcare of every citizen affected by the floods.According to IMD, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Uttar Pradesh during 3rd-6th August.