HPBOSE Board exam 2024 date sheet released for classes 10th and 12th, check schedule

HPBOSE Board exam 2024: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the exam schedule for the upcoming board exam 2024 for classes 10th and 12th. The timetable for classes 10th and 12th has been uploaded on the official website, hpbose.org.

According to the HPBOSE Board exam 2024 timetable, the class 10th and 12th board exam 2024 will start from March 2. Additionally, the board has released the dates for open school exams for Classes 10 and 12 and for additional, improvement and compartment classes.

HPBOSE Board class 10th exam will be conducted on March 16 and concluded on March 30. The exams will be started at 9 am. Candidates can download the HPBOSE Board exam 2024 detailed schedule by following the easy steps given below.

How to download HPBOSE Board exam 2024 date sheet for classes 10th and 12th?

Visit the official website, hpbose.org

Click on 'exam' tab

Navigate to the link, 'the notification link that reads'

A PDF will appear on the screen containing the details of the exam paper

Check exam dates and save the PDF for future reference

HPBOSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2024

Mathematics- March 2

Science and technology- March 4

Urdu, Tamil, Telugu, Sanskrit, Punjabi- March 5

Social Science- March 6

Computer Science- March 7

English- March 9

Hindi- March 11

Art, Economics, Commerce, Automotive, Private Security, Retail, ITES, Healthcare, Agriculture, Tourism and Hospitality, Telecom, Physical Education, BFSI, Media and Entertainment, Plumber, Beauty and Wellness, Electronics and Hardware, Apparels, made-ups and home furnishing- March 12

Home Science - March 13

Music (vocal)- March 14

Music (instrumental)- March 15

Financial literacy- March 16

HPBOSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2024