CBSE Class 10th, 12th supplementary exam 2023 registration begins today onwards, get direct link here

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Supplementary exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is accepting applications for class 10th and 12th supplementary exams from today, June 1. The registration process will be started at the student's exam official website, cbse.gov.in. If they wish to take the supplementary exam, students can contact their respective schools to fill up the form available on the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in. The facility for submitting LOC will be available between June 1 and 15.

CBSE 12th supplementary exam 2023 will be conducted on July 17, 2023 whereas the exams for class 10th will be conducted from July 17 to 22. The dates for downloading the CBSE Class 10th and 12th supplementary admit cards will be announced later. Students have been advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.

Students should note that the LOC submission will be made through the Pariksha Sangam link available on the CBSE website for the Class 10 and 12 supplemental exams. Only those who submit their online application will be allowed to appear in the supplementary examinations 2023.

To register for CBSE Class 10th, 12th supplementary exam LOC 2023, Schools will have to use their affiliation number as a user ID and password for logging in to the system for the submission of LOC.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th supplementary exam 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website- parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in Click on 'exam activities' Click on 'compartment LOC' It will take you to the login page where you will have to put your USER ID, Password, Security Pin and click on the login button Fill out CBSE Class 10th, 12th supplementary exam 2023 form Download CBSE Class 10th, 12th supplementary exam 2023 LOC form confirmation page and save it for future reference

CBSE Class 10th, 12th supplementary exam 2023 LOC direct download link

