CBSE Board Exams 2023: Exams to start from Feb 15? check latest updates

CBSE Board Exams 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is anticipated to release the date sheet for classes 10, 12 soon. Earlier, CBSE announced that the CBSE Board Exams 2023 can be held from February 15, 2023. For now, there is no update from the educational board regarding the CBSE board exams. The board will release the notification for the board exam on cbse.gov.in.

It has been observed that the board releases the date sheet for the board exams 75-90 days before the exam. However, students are waiting for the board to make an announcement for the date sheet soon. As per the trend followed by the CBSE, it is expected that the date sheet will be released soon. Students who are preparing for the Board Exam 2023 should visit the official website cbse.gov.in often, to get the latest updates for the exams.

How to check and download the CBSE Board Exams 2023:

Step 1. Go to the official website of CBSE- cbse.gov.in.

Step 2. Go for the notification section.

Step 3. Now, click on the notification for the date sheet as per your class.

Step 4. A pdf file for the date sheet will get open.

Step 5. Save and download the date sheet.

Step 6. Take a printout of the date sheet for future reference.

CBSE will announce the date sheet for the Board Exam 2023 soon. In the meantime, students should prepare for their exams rigorously. To get fully prepared for the exam, students should make a proper routine for studying. Work according to the schedule and cover the whole syllabus. Understand the concept and practice as much as you can. Solving previous years' question papers, model papers and sample papers will help you a lot for the Board Exam 2023.

Revision is a must for the preparation. Students are advised not to take stress about the examination. Include your favorite activities in your daily schedule to get rid of exam pressure. Stay physically and mentally fit. Have nutritious food items in your meal.

