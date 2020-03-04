CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam 2020: Want to score good? These last-minute expert tips will help you

CBSE Class 12 Board Chemistry Exam Expert Tips: One of the biggest tensions for CBSE Board students are: How to score good marks in major subjects like Chemistry. In Chemistry, CBSE aims to promote an understanding of basic facts and concepts. The CBSE Class XII Chemistry question paper is designed to assess a student's capability to recall facts, terms, basic concepts and answers. The CBSE 12th Board Chemistry Exam 2020 is scheduled to be held on March 7, 2020.

Students should focus on major topics rather than grasping each bit of the syllabus for their CBSE Board Exams 2020. Students should pick the topics/sections with maximum weightage to revise first and then move to the low-scoring topics if time permits.

India TV Education Desk spoke to expert Bharti Manocha of Yellow Pencils who provided last-minute tips that might help you in effectively prepare for your CBSE Class 12 Chemistry board exam:

Tips for Class XII Chemistry Board Exam:

NCERT textbook is your holy book

Students preparing for Class XII Chemistry board should prepare NCERT thoroughly and believe me this textbook is enough for you to cross 95 marks.

Make sure you do all the example intext question and back question of the textbook properly.

Focus on organic name reactions

Name reactions play a crucial role in board examinations. Make notes of name reactions on A4 size sheets. They can also be used for last-minute revision.

Make sure you do name reactions like Williamson synthesis of Ether, Reimer- Tiemann reaction, Kolbe's reaction, Etard's reaction, Aldol condensation, Cannizaro reaction, Tollen's reaction (Tollen's test), Fehling's test, iodoform test, HVZ reaction, Gabriel Phtholamide reaction, Hoffmann Bromamide reaction and so on.

Do the mechanism of reactions given in the textbook

There are 3 mechanisms in the textbook in alcohol, phenol and ether and its sure shot that one of them will be in the exam so revise them properly.

Concentrate more on the scoring chapters

Chapters like Surface Chemistry, metallurgy, biomolecules, polymers and chemistry in everyday life are easy chapters so scoring in them will be easier . These chapters carry around 16-17 marks so don't miss this golden opportunity.

Also, questions that are frequently asked from these chapters are straight forward.

Try to connect all the chapters of organic chemistry

Organic Chemistry is of great importance for the students who wish to cross the barrier of 90 marks.

Organic Chemistry should be on your tips and you should know how to connect all the organic chapters as a combined question of all the chapters of organic are likely to be asked.

Keep revising organic till the end.

Work on your presentation

As we all know Chemistry is the study of principal and the chemical properties of matter so try to write the chemical reactions wherever required instead of wasting time on writing long paragraphs.

Try to explain concepts of P-block using structure wherever needed. Try to underline all the main points and scientific terms with pencil or a black pen after finishing your paper. This is very impactful.

Lost time is never found again:

Last but not least is the art of managing time. We have a limited time of three hours and we have to finish our journey in that allotted time only. So, try to distribute your time efficiently among all the reactions.

Try to attempt those questions first in which you are more confident. Try to do the questions that are troubling you at the end.

ALL THE VERY BEST!!!

