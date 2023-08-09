UP Board Compartment result 2023 announced for class 10, 12; check scorecard direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP Compartment result 2023 for class 10, 12 out on upmsp.edu.in

UP Compartment result 2023, UP Compartment result 2023 for class 10, 12, UP Compartment result 2023 link: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP has released the compartment result for class 10, 12 today, August 9. All the students who appeared in the improvement/compartment exam can download the scorecards from the official website of UPMSP, upmsp.edu.in.

The improvement/compartment exam were conducted for high school and intermedia exam at 96 centres. Candidates who could not pass regular exams appeared for the compartment exams to improve their scores. Now, the results have been uploaded with the scorecards on the official website. Cadidates can download UPMSP class 10, 12 result online followed by the easy steps below.

UP Compartment class 10, 12 result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of UPMSP, upmsp.edu.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'UP Compartment result 2023 for class 10th, 12th' It will take you to the login page Enter your roll number, and other details The results will appear on the screen Download and save UP Compartment result 2023 for class 10, 12 for future reference

According to the results, a total of 18,400 regular and private candidates had registered for UP board High School or Class 10. Of which, 16,783 candidates appeared in the exam and all of them are passed. The overall pass percentage stands at 100 per cent.

For class 12th exams, as many as 26, 269 regular and private students registered for the exam out of which 25,191 appeared and 23,007 qualified in the test. In Class 12, the overall pass percentage recorded at 91.33 per cent.