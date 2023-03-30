UP Board Results 2023: Classes 1 to 8 result tomorrow; Know where, how to check report cards

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP Board Results 2023 for Classes 1 to 8 likely tomorrow

UP Board Results 2023: The Department of Basic Education, Uttar Pradesh is likely to declare the results for Classes 1 to 8 tomorrow, March 31. The students of classes 1 to 8 can collect the UP Board marksheet from their respective schools. The annual exams for Class 1 to Class 8 were held from March 20 to 24, 2023.

According to the official notification stating the UP board classes 1 to 8 exam schedule, the answer sheets evaluation for classes 1 to 8 were scheduled from March 26 to March 30, 2023, and the distribution of report cards at school level was scheduled on March 31, 2023.

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Updates

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon declare the UP Board Class 10th, 12th result 2023 on the official website. The evaluation process of the answer sheets is likely to be completed by April 1, following which the UPMSP will declare the UP Board exam results 2023. A total of 58,85,745 students appeared for the UP Board Class 10th, 12th exams 2023 conducted between February 16 and March 4, 2023.

The board will announce the UP Board result 2023 date and time soon either on the official website or Twitter handle. Students who took the UP Board exams can check and download their result through the official website, upmsp.edu.in.