NEET PG 2023 Result: Expected to release soon | Check Updates

NEET PG 2023 Result: The National Eligibilty cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG exam 2023 was held on March 5 this year. It is expected that the NEET PG 2023 result will be declared soon on the official website nbe.edu.in. Over 2.9 lakh students appeared for the exam conducted at 902 examination centers across 277 cities on March 5. Students who will qualify for the NEET PG 2023 exam will be eligible to take admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma and Post MBBS DNB Courses, Direct 6 Year DrNB Courses & NBEMS Diploma Courses.

NEET PG 2023 Result

As per the official notification released by the National Board of Medical Sciences, NBE, the exam result is expected to release on March 31, 2023. To ensure that no one is left out, the ministry extended the cut-off date for all those MBBS students who are yet to complete their internship. The ministry had extended the cut-off date from June 30 to August 11 for the NEET-PG aspirants to complete their mandatory one-year internship.

NEET UG 2023 Application

The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently invited the application form for the candidates who want to appear for the National Eligibilty-cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023. Registration for the NEET UG 2023 exam has commenced and interested candidates can apply for the examination on the official website.

NEET UG 2023: Exam date

According to the notification released by the NTA, the NEET UG 2023 exam will be conducted on May 7, 2023. However, the city intimation list and admit card release date have not been announced by the agency. The NEET UG 2023 exam will commence at 2 PM on May 7 and will conclude at 5:20 PM on the same day. The total exam duration is 3 hours and 20 minutes.

NEET UG 2023: Registration Dates

The National Testing Agency recently informed that it will accept the online application form of candidates from March 6, 2023, to April 6, 2023. The last date for a successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI is April 6, 2023, up to 11:50 PM.

