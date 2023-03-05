Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY NEET PG 2023: Exam concludes, Check Result announcement date, answer key and latest updates

NEET PG 2023: The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2023 concluded today. The National Board of Medical Sciences, NBE conducted the NEET PG 2023 examination today from 9 AM to 12 PM. The examination was conducted for over 2.9 lakh candidates at various centres across the country. It is expected that the answer key for the exam will be released soon.

The National Eligibility Entrance test (NEET) PG 2023 was conducted today in a single shift from 9 AM to 12 PM. The question paper for the exam had 200 multiple-choice questions. For each correct answer, candidates will get 4 marks and for every wrong answer, 1 mark will be deducted.

As per the official notification released by the National Board of Medical Sciences, NBE, the exam result is expected to be released March 31, 2023. To ensure that no one is left out, the ministry extended the cut-off date for all those MBBS students who are yet to complete their internship. The ministry had extended the cut-off date from June 30 to August 11 for the NEET-PG aspirants to complete their mandatory one-year internship.

The Supreme Court earlier refused to entertain pleas seeking postponement of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-PG 2023, which is scheduled for March 5, saying there is nothing in this world to prevent somebody who has not made it to try again.

The apex court was dealing with two petitions seeking postponement of the postgraduate medical entrance test.

The petitioners had sought postponement of the exam, saying they did not get adequate time to prepare for the exam and that the counselling has to be conducted after August 11 since the cut-off date for internship has been extended to that date.

