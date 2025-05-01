JKBOSE Class 10th results 2025 announced, 79.94 per cent pass - Check direct link JKBOSE Class 10th board results 2025 have been announced by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE). Students and parents can download their results using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

New Delhi:

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the class 10th board exam results 2025. All those who took the JKBOSE Class 10th exam can download their marksheets using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page available on jkresults.nic.in. According to the results, 1,45,671 students appeared in the exams, of which 1,16,453 students passed. Girls performed better than boys. The pass rate of the girl students is 81.24%, whereas it is 78.74% for boys. The overall pass percentage is recorded at 79.94 per cent.

JKBOSE Class 10th board exams were conducted this year for the soft zone from February 15 to March 19, whereas for the hard zone, it was held from February 21 to March 24. Students who appeared for the exam will have to obtain at least 33% marks in each subject or aggregate to be declared pass in the board exams. However, those students who failed in the board exams will be eligible to appear for the supplementary exams.

JKBOSE Class 10th board results 2025: How to download?

Visit the official website of JKBOSE, jkresults.nic.in.

Navigate the link to the 'JKBOSE Class 10th board results 2025'.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter your roll number, date of birth and other details.

JKBOSE Class 10th board results 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save JKBOSE Class 10th board results 2025 for future reference.

Direct link to download JKBOSE 10th Result

JKBOSE 10th Result: Details mentioned on the mark sheets